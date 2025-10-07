Hardy Reed LLC Purchases 537 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.08.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $82.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.66. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.36.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

In related news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,510.56. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $63,365.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,098.30. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,705 shares of company stock worth $2,446,490. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

