DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 1,159 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,335 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $20,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 234.4% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group increased its holdings in Netflix by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 919 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Netflix by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 441,861 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $412,059,000 after purchasing an additional 130,946 shares in the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 1,495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,425.00 price objective (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,335.00.

In related news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total transaction of $274,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,172.51, for a total transaction of $3,048,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,327,734.41. This represents a 41.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix stock opened at $1,163.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,207.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,163.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.57, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $677.88 and a 52 week high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

