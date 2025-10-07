Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.33 Million Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $5,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $1,606,840,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $777,075,000. Amundi raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,200,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,944 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,131,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 7,406.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GE. Barclays upped their price target on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price target (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.92.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of GE opened at $298.16 on Tuesday. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $159.36 and a 1 year high of $307.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.15. The stock has a market cap of $316.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.49.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

