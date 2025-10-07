Roundview Capital LLC Acquires 1,534 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,348,365.30. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total transaction of $974,445.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,254,313.20. The trade was a 8.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of HD stock opened at $389.56 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $402.88 and its 200 day moving average is $376.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The company had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.40.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

