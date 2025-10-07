Sachetta LLC Has $186,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Sachetta LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 139 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,163.31 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.88 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,207.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,163.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.33 billion, a PE ratio of 49.57, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.88 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,793,240.64. This represents a 13.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total transaction of $49,426,897.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,736.48. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,335.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.