Sachetta LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Sachetta LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 107,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 39,653 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 88,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. now owns 64,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $61.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $61.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

