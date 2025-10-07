Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $246.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $246.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.76% from the stock’s previous close.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $250.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.67.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $203.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $330.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.07, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.90. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $226.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.48.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at $21,738,721.05. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,897,879.56. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,448 shares of company stock worth $44,554,848. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $3,094,662,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $958,422,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,855,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,012,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200,850 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,069,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915,185 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $436,746,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

