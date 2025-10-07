Sachetta LLC Cuts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Sachetta LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JSF Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 15.4% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the second quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.3% during the second quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $139.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $177.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.30.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.13.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

