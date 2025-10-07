TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Acquires 59 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,040,057,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $960,386,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,137,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,159,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 41.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,164,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,007,000 after buying an additional 930,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,282,550,000 after acquiring an additional 889,008 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IBM opened at $289.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $203.51 and a 52-week high of $296.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.70.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Melius Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.62.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

