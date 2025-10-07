Slow Capital Inc. Acquires New Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Wise Wealth Partners raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 59.3% in the second quarter. Wise Wealth Partners now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.8% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.4% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 304,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,992,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $938.94.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.7%

LLY stock opened at $845.40 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $937.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $735.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $765.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director J Erik Fyrwald bought 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the purchase, the director owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. The trade was a 2.14% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $634.40 per share, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,331,504. This trade represents a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

