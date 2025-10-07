HTG Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,004 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Embree Financial Group grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 13,336 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 128,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 86,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $65.88 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

