Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 84.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,195 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16,500.0% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 6,707,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,113,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666,660 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,306,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,872,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180,445 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $482,676,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,509,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,578,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 31.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,864,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,471,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,758 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 3.5%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $302.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $134.25 and a 12 month high of $307.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 42.91%.The business’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a $0.8348 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.99%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

