Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Sold by Sunbeam Capital Management LLC

Sunbeam Capital Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $61.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $179.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.78. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $61.32.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

