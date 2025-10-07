Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Acquires 3,825 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 618,117 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 233,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 13,534 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 18.8% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.4% in the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $30.43.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The business had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.41.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

