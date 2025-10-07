Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Bought by HMV Wealth Advisors LLC

HMV Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,029 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. HMV Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Postrock Partners LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the second quarter. Postrock Partners LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,379 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 34,060 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 16,746 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,806 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.5%

CSCO opened at $68.91 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.12 and its 200 day moving average is $64.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Wall Street Zen cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.53.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $603,462.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 237,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,811,173. The trade was a 3.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $502,035.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 161,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,792,454.28. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

