1,731 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Bought by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $737,318,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4,583.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,185,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,397 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 218.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,468,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,999 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,966,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,602,000 after buying an additional 1,333,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,280,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,675,403,000 after buying an additional 980,652 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.0%

EMR opened at $134.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.88. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 45.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Barclays upgraded Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.29.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

