SGL Investment Advisors Inc. Has $451,000 Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

SGL Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. SGL Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.93.

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $66.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.93. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $284.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

