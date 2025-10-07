Roundview Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Roundview Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,404.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,774,000 after buying an additional 2,965,656 shares in the last quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49,316.8% during the 1st quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,033,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,486,000 after buying an additional 2,028,894 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,869,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,447,000 after buying an additional 1,844,380 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,521,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,051,000 after buying an additional 699,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepc LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,864,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,041,000 after buying an additional 658,773 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.15. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $80.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.2904 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.