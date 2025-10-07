SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 46.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,833,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,189,547,000 after buying an additional 904,328 shares during the period. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd now owns 849,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,801,000 after acquiring an additional 404,484 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 591,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,342,000 after acquiring an additional 41,209 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 290,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,028,000 after purchasing an additional 101,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 199.5% in the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 257,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,088,000 after purchasing an additional 171,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $466.84 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $366.32 and a 52-week high of $470.38. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $454.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.78.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

