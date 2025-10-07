D.B. Root & Company LLC Invests $209,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 191,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,766,000 after purchasing an additional 25,856 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 37.7% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $255.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $181.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $221.69. The company has a market capitalization of $165.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 104.03%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.