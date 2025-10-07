Valley National Advisers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,076 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 50,378 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,458 shares in the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.2% during the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,726.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 253,360 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,041,000 after acquiring an additional 239,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $306.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.95.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $358.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $309.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.34. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $325.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.47.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

