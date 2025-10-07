Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Position Increased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.3% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 24,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $514.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $457.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $461.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $497.13.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

