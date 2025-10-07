Waycross Investment Management Co Sells 414 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Waycross Investment Management Co trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Realta Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $191.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.31 and a 200-day moving average of $179.31. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $192.30. The company has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

