Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,687 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 63.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 32,166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 12,493 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 217,964 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $50,149,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 9.9% in the second quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group set a $253.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.54.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:UNP opened at $237.33 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.46. The stock has a market cap of $140.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.96%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

