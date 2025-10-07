Bingham Private Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Bingham Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 111.1% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Transdigm Group by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Transdigm Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Transdigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 34 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Transdigm Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Transdigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,282.47, for a total value of $3,508,837.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,634,663.56. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.07, for a total value of $3,828,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,852. This represents a 45.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,232 shares of company stock valued at $29,496,571. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Transdigm Group in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,420.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Transdigm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,550.00 to $1,385.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,635.00 to $1,795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,480.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,588.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TDG

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $1,293.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,367.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,410.62. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,183.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1,623.82. The company has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.15). Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $90.00 dividend. This is an increase from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.