Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Sold by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,289 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,714 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Salesforce by 30.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,786 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 59,970 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $9,367,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Salesforce by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 344,887 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $93,016,000 after acquiring an additional 81,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 110,968 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $245.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.80. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.48 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $234.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Salesforce from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Salesforce from $404.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $400.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.58.

In other news, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,819.84. This represents a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.94, for a total transaction of $566,865.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,001,197.74. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,750 shares of company stock worth $19,747,868. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

