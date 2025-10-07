SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Stock Holdings Increased by Tyche Wealth Partners LLC

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,063,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,616,000 after purchasing an additional 204,676 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,902,000 after purchasing an additional 169,005 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,977,000 after purchasing an additional 547,018 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,914,000 after purchasing an additional 106,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,141,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,970,000 after purchasing an additional 161,638 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $364.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.51. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $236.13 and a 12 month high of $365.30. The company has a market capitalization of $129.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.