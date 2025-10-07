Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Stock Holdings Decreased by Spear Holdings RSC Ltd

Spear Holdings RSC Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 34.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 294,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 152,376 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 4.9% of Spear Holdings RSC Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $66,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16,500.0% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 6,707,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,113,373,000 after buying an additional 6,666,660 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,306,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,872,814,000 after buying an additional 6,180,445 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $482,676,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,509,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,578,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 31.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,864,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,471,426,000 after buying an additional 2,121,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $302.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $134.25 and a one year high of $307.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.8348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSM. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.67.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

