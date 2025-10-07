Elm3 Financial Group LLC Takes $529,000 Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Elm3 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 114.3% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 305.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,762 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.41, for a total transaction of $850,006.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 37,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,972,184.55. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 379,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,558,000. This trade represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,816 shares of company stock worth $62,606,356 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $495.95 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $285.79 and a 12-month high of $517.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $446.69 and its 200 day moving average is $441.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $124.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -416.76, a P/E/G ratio of 115.12 and a beta of 1.19.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Stephens lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. New Street Research set a $460.00 target price on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.11.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

