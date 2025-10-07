Sachetta LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Sachetta LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Sachetta LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9,372.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC now owns 56,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1%

VO opened at $295.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.43. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $296.87. The stock has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

