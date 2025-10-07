Wise Wealth Partners Has $539,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Wise Wealth Partners decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Wise Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of IWF opened at $472.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $473.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $452.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

