Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Buys 2,933 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,554,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,267,000 after buying an additional 396,957 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,189,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,627 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 219.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254,609 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,260,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,326,000 after purchasing an additional 894,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,057,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $191.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $192.30.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

