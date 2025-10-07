Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Purchased by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Chevron by 420.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.05.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $153.99 on Tuesday. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.03%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

