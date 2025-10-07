Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Stock Holdings Decreased by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 47,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,643,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 46,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB opened at $258.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.67 and a 200 day moving average of $235.36. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

