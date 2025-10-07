SGL Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

SGL Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.22.

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 431,169 shares in the company, valued at $66,602,675.43. This represents a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.60, for a total transaction of $1,598,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 50,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,014.40. This trade represents a 15.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,591,085 shares of company stock valued at $244,676,722. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLTR opened at $179.53 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.78 and a 12 month high of $190.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.91 billion, a PE ratio of 598.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.33 and its 200-day moving average is $137.95.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

