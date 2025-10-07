2,955 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Bought by Sunbeam Capital Management LLC

Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,955 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 23.6% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $301,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $68.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $72.55. The firm has a market cap of $272.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $2,036,012.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,576,570. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $29,211.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 30,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,746.75. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996 in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.