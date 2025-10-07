Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $146,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Roth Capital set a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $173.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.30.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $265,676,461.30. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $371,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 311,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,416,785.98. This represents a 0.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,448 shares of company stock worth $44,554,848 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $203.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.54 and its 200-day moving average is $134.48. The company has a market cap of $330.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.07, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $226.71.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.