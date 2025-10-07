Country Club Bank Has $12.79 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Country Club Bank trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 12,450 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3.3% during the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 82.5% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 16,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $112.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.19. The stock has a market cap of $202.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

