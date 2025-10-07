Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Bought by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wise Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $430,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Seamount Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.07.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock opened at $209.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The stock has a market cap of $132.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.42%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

