Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Invests $217,000 in GE Aerospace $GE

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 2.1% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 3.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Ascent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $298.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $159.36 and a 1 year high of $307.25. The company has a market cap of $316.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $281.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.15.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.GE Aerospace’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Zacks Research cut GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.92.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

