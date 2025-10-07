Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 3,251 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $83,931,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $191.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.31 and a 200-day moving average of $179.31. The stock has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $192.30.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

