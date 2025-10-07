iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH is Drake & Associates LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Drake & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 374,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,115 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 5.7% of Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $23,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Next Level Private LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $65.88 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.41.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.