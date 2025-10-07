Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,150,929,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,751,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,335,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,652,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $561,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,273 shares in the last quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 592.0% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 867,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $183,728,000 after purchasing an additional 742,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $209.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.42%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

