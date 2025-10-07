SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 11,271 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 413,267 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,271 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Intel from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Intel from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

INTC opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $38.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

