Cigna Group $CI Shares Acquired by Clark & Stuart Inc

Clark & Stuart Inc lifted its stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 930 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Clark & Stuart Inc’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cigna Group by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 92 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Cigna Group by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Group Price Performance

Cigna Group stock opened at $303.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $292.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.56. Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $256.89 and a 12-month high of $358.88. The stock has a market cap of $80.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.45.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.61 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.72 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial set a $375.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $354.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $372.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.81.

Insider Transactions at Cigna Group

In other Cigna Group news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,557,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,400. The trade was a 52.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

