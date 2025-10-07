Valley National Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $617.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $618.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $596.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $556.57. The company has a market cap of $764.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

