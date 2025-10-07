Defined Financial Planning LLC Sells 268 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Defined Financial Planning LLC cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Defined Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Country Club Bank grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.5% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 6,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Wormser Freres Gestion bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,233,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $290.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.41. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $272.62 and a one year high of $329.93. The firm has a market cap of $117.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Dbs Bank raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Automatic Data Processing

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, CEO Maria Black sold 23,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.32, for a total value of $7,041,843.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 76,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,720,349.52. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $1,368,373.98. Following the sale, the vice president owned 17,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,651.52. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.