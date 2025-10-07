Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Acquires 125 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.46 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.29 and a 52 week high of $108.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.10 and its 200 day moving average is $104.38.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

