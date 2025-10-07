KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $50.15 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 217,964 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $50,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in Union Pacific by 9.7% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 5,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $988,822,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $272.00 target price (up previously from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.54.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $237.33 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $256.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.83 and its 200-day moving average is $224.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.96%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

