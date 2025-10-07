Country Club Bank Cuts Position in Cigna Group $CI

Country Club Bank decreased its stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,329 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Cigna Group by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 92 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Cigna Group by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 101 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $415.00 price objective on Cigna Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (down from $388.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial set a $375.00 price objective on Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.81.

Cigna Group Price Performance

Cigna Group stock opened at $303.30 on Tuesday. Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $256.89 and a 12-month high of $358.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $292.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.05. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $67.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.97%.

Insider Activity at Cigna Group

In other news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,557,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,400. The trade was a 52.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

